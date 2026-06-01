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Deadly Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) A series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday resulted in at least 12 deaths and dozens of injuries, according to reports from Lebanese authorities, marking another escalation despite an existing ceasefire arrangement.
According to reports, four people lost their lives when an airstrike hit the town of Al-Abbassiyah in the Tyre district.
Additional strikes targeting Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh region reportedly killed eight people and left 16 others injured, contributing to the day's rising casualty toll.
Elsewhere, an attack on the town of Ansar wounded three individuals, including two children, according to health officials.
Reports also indicated that an earlier strike near Hiram Hospital in Tyre injured 13 healthcare workers. Authorities said the latest bombardment caused extensive destruction around the facility, which had already suffered damage during previous Israeli attacks.
Lebanese health officials urged international actors to intervene, calling on the global community to “put an end to the escalating Israeli attacks, which are expanding without regard for international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, and international norms.”
The latest attacks occurred as Israeli military operations intensified across various parts of Lebanon, with reports of continued exchanges and repeated violations of the fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since mid-April.
According to reports, four people lost their lives when an airstrike hit the town of Al-Abbassiyah in the Tyre district.
Additional strikes targeting Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh region reportedly killed eight people and left 16 others injured, contributing to the day's rising casualty toll.
Elsewhere, an attack on the town of Ansar wounded three individuals, including two children, according to health officials.
Reports also indicated that an earlier strike near Hiram Hospital in Tyre injured 13 healthcare workers. Authorities said the latest bombardment caused extensive destruction around the facility, which had already suffered damage during previous Israeli attacks.
Lebanese health officials urged international actors to intervene, calling on the global community to “put an end to the escalating Israeli attacks, which are expanding without regard for international humanitarian law, UN resolutions, and international norms.”
The latest attacks occurred as Israeli military operations intensified across various parts of Lebanon, with reports of continued exchanges and repeated violations of the fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since mid-April.
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