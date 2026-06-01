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Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike claimed eight lives and left 19 others wounded in southern Lebanon in the early hours of Monday, marking the latest breach of an existing ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed.
The strike hit Deir al-Zahrani in Nabatieh governorate, according to the ministry, which noted that the victims included three women, while five children and six women were among those injured.
The deadly assault followed an even bloodier Sunday, in which at least 12 people were killed and dozens more wounded across southern Lebanon in a series of Israeli strikes, according to Lebanese authorities.
The recurring attacks represent continued violations of a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was extended for an additional 45 days from May 17, following indirect negotiations facilitated by Washington — an agreement Israel has repeatedly disregarded.
The cumulative death toll since Israeli attacks began on March 2 has now surpassed 3,400 across the country, according to figures maintained by the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The strike hit Deir al-Zahrani in Nabatieh governorate, according to the ministry, which noted that the victims included three women, while five children and six women were among those injured.
The deadly assault followed an even bloodier Sunday, in which at least 12 people were killed and dozens more wounded across southern Lebanon in a series of Israeli strikes, according to Lebanese authorities.
The recurring attacks represent continued violations of a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was extended for an additional 45 days from May 17, following indirect negotiations facilitated by Washington — an agreement Israel has repeatedly disregarded.
The cumulative death toll since Israeli attacks began on March 2 has now surpassed 3,400 across the country, according to figures maintained by the Lebanese Health Ministry.
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