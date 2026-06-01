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Kuwait Scrambles Air Defenses as Missiles, Drones Target Nation
(MENAFN) Kuwait's armed forces announced in the early hours of Monday that the nation's air defense systems had been activated to intercept an incoming barrage of hostile missiles and drones, as air raid sirens wailed and emergency alerts blanketed the country.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army confirmed in an official statement that any explosion sounds reverberating across Kuwait were the direct result of air defense systems engaging and neutralizing incoming threats.
Authorities urged the public to adhere strictly to security and safety directives issued by relevant agencies.
Prior to the military's announcement, emergency alerts pushed to mobile phones across the country warned citizens of "imminent danger," instructing residents to shelter in secure locations and keep clear of windows and exposed areas. The alert was disseminated by Kuwait's Civil Defense directorate, operating under the Interior Ministry.
Local reports indicated that sounds consistent with active air defense operations were audible in and around the Jahra area, situated west of Kuwait City.
At the time of reporting, authorities had yet to disclose the origin of the missile and drone attacks, and no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage had emerged.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army confirmed in an official statement that any explosion sounds reverberating across Kuwait were the direct result of air defense systems engaging and neutralizing incoming threats.
Authorities urged the public to adhere strictly to security and safety directives issued by relevant agencies.
Prior to the military's announcement, emergency alerts pushed to mobile phones across the country warned citizens of "imminent danger," instructing residents to shelter in secure locations and keep clear of windows and exposed areas. The alert was disseminated by Kuwait's Civil Defense directorate, operating under the Interior Ministry.
Local reports indicated that sounds consistent with active air defense operations were audible in and around the Jahra area, situated west of Kuwait City.
At the time of reporting, authorities had yet to disclose the origin of the missile and drone attacks, and no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage had emerged.
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