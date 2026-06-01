8Th Pay Commission Update: Salary Hike Up To 338%? Here's The New Math Behind The Buzz

The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association has put forward a new five-level fitment factor plan to the 8th Pay Commission. If this gets the green light, the salaries of top government officials could shoot up by a massive 338%.

A proposal submitted by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) to the 8th Pay Commission is creating a lot of buzz. It suggests five different 'fitment factors' and a potential salary hike of up to 338% for top-ranking government officials.

If the commission accepts this proposal, it could completely change the salary structure for central government services. The 8th Pay Commission has already started discussions with employee unions, and this particular proposal is getting a lot of attention because of its potential impact.

IRTSA has proposed a new five-level fitment factor structure. If accepted, an employee's salary could increase from 192% up to a maximum of 338%, depending on their 'pay level'. This is very different from previous pay commissions, which usually relied on a single, uniform fitment factor for all employees.

Instead of a single factor, IRTSA has recommended different fitment factors for various pay levels. They argue that higher responsibilities, technical skills, and supervisory roles should be recognised and rewarded with higher multipliers.

So, what's a fitment factor? It's basically a multiplier used to convert an employee's current basic pay to a revised basic pay under a new commission. For example, the 7th Pay Commission used a uniform fitment factor of 2.57 for most central government employees. This increased the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. The higher the fitment factor, the bigger the salary jump.

IRTSA has recommended the following fitment factors for different pay levels:Pay Level 1–5: 2.92Level 6–8: 3.50Level 9–12: 3.80Level 13–16: 4.09Level 17–18: 4.38The association believes a single fitment factor doesn't do justice to the differences in qualifications, accountability, and managerial duties across various government posts.

So where did the 338% salary hike figure come from? The main point of discussion is the proposed 4.38 fitment factor for Level 17 and 18, which includes the highest-ranking officials in the central government. Currently, the starting basic pay at Level-18 is ₹2.5 lakh per month. Applying a 4.38 fitment factor would push the revised basic pay to nearly ₹10.95 lakh per month.

Here's a quick breakdown of the calculation:Current Basic Pay: ₹2,50,000Proposed Fitment Factor: 4.38Revised Basic Pay: ₹10,95,000This means an almost 338% increase in just the basic pay, even before adding Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel allowance, and other benefits.

The proposal also demands a significant increase in the minimum salary. IRTSA has recommended that based on the proposed 2.92 fitment factor for Levels 1 to 5, the minimum basic pay should be increased from the current ₹18,000 to ₹52,600.

The association submitted some sample calculations to show the impact:An employee at Level 1–5 with a current basic pay of ₹20,000 could see their salary increase to ₹58,400 employee at Level 6–8 with a basic pay of ₹45,000 could get a revised pay of ₹1.57 lakh employee at Level 13–16 with a basic pay of ₹1.2 lakh could see their salary jump to nearly ₹4.91 lakh.

It's not certain at all. These figures are just part of a proposal submitted by an employee association; they are not official recommendations from the 8th Pay Commission. The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is currently gathering opinions and data from various employee unions, pensioner associations, and other stakeholders across the country.

The final recommendations will be prepared only after extensive discussions and analysis, after which the government will decide on implementing them. For now, the proposed five-factor formula gives a glimpse into the high expectations of government employees. This explains why the talk of a potential 338% salary hike is creating so much interest ahead of the 8th Pay Commission's report.