Clinisupplies Launches Sensacath® Intermittent Catheter Range For Discreet, Confident Bladder Management

MENAFN - Pressat)Clinisupplies has launched SensaCath®, a new intermittent catheter range designed to support discreet, confident bladder management for people who self-catheterise, combining user-centred design with practical features intended to support comfort, control and ease of use in everyday life.

Developed with input from users and healthcare professionals, the SensaCath range is intended to meet the practical demands of intermittent catheterisation while balancing discretion, handling and clinical usability across different patient needs.

The launch includes options for women and men, designed to fit more naturally into daily routines while supporting the confidence and independence that matter to both users and the healthcare professionals who train and support them.

Paul Cook, CEO of Clinisupplies, said:“At Clinisupplies, we believe continence products should help people live more freely, not become the focus of their day. SensaCath has been developed for everyday life, with simplicity, discretion and responsible design at its core, helping users feel more confident and in control while giving healthcare professionals a product that is practical to teach and use.”

He added:“This launch marks an important step forward for Clinisupplies in the intermittent self-catheterisation market. We have strong ambitions for the SensaCath range and see a clear opportunity to strengthen our position with a portfolio that combines practical design, clinical usability and competitive value.”

Product overview

SensaCath® Compact for women

SensaCath® Compact for women is a compact female catheter designed for discreet everyday use and confident handling. Its neutral appearance is intended to help it fit naturally into daily life, while an optional handle can provide additional grip or reach when needed. The product is supplied ready to use, with a hydrophilic coating and carefully designed drainage eyelets to support smooth catheterisation and effective bladder emptying.

SensaCath® Flex Compact for men

SensaCath® Flex Compact for men is a pocket-sized catheter designed to support control and discretion outside the home. Its soft, flexible tip is designed to follow the natural shape of the male urethra and support a smoother start to catheterisation, while the compact format, hydrophilic coating and drainage design help deliver practical performance in everyday settings.

Designed for clinical usability and user independence

For healthcare professionals, SensaCath is designed to support teaching and training through intuitive handling and features that are straightforward to demonstrate in practice.

For users, the range is intended to support greater discretion, comfort and confidence in a wider range of day-to-day situations, whether they are new to intermittent catheterisation or looking to change from an existing product.

Responsible product design

SensaCath also reflects Clinisupplies' broader focus on responsible product design, including the use of recyclable materials where possible and right-sized packaging to help reduce waste.

According to Clinisupplies, the range is positioned to offer value for money relative to the market leader while maintaining the same clinical benefits, based on company data on file.

About Clinisupplies

Clinisupplies is a manufacturer of bladder and bowel healthcare products and services, focused on supporting patients and healthcare professionals with practical solutions designed around real-world needs.

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Media enquiries

Alex Shaw

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