Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank Launches Fully Digital Visa Direct Transfer Solution
The financial institution became the first in Kyrgyzstan to roll out this cross-border payment solution in a fully digital format, receiving an award from Visa international payment system.
Unlike traditional card-to-card transfers, the new service operates on an account-to-account model. This mechanism expands the geographic reach of transactions by reducing reliance on the recipient's card infrastructure. The service covers destinations including mainland China and Hong Kong, the US, the UAE, Türkiye, Singapore, the UK, Switzerland, Japan, and several South Asian markets. For transfers to China, the system supports direct remittances to Alipay and WeChat wallets.--
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