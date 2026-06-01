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Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank Launches Fully Digital Visa Direct Transfer Solution

Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank Launches Fully Digital Visa Direct Transfer Solution


2026-06-01 12:14:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. Kyrgyzstan's Bakai Bank has integrated the Visa Direct to Account international transfer service for individuals into its mobile banking application, Trend reports via the bank.

The financial institution became the first in Kyrgyzstan to roll out this cross-border payment solution in a fully digital format, receiving an award from Visa international payment system.

Unlike traditional card-to-card transfers, the new service operates on an account-to-account model. This mechanism expands the geographic reach of transactions by reducing reliance on the recipient's card infrastructure. The service covers destinations including mainland China and Hong Kong, the US, the UAE, Türkiye, Singapore, the UK, Switzerland, Japan, and several South Asian markets. For transfers to China, the system supports direct remittances to Alipay and WeChat wallets.

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Trend News Agency

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