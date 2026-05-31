Congress Won 29 Of 53 Urban Bodies, BJP's Claims Misleading: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claims of a sweeping victory in the recently concluded urban local body elections, asserting that the Congress had emerged as the leading party by winning 29 out of 53 Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat contests across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sukhu said the BJP's attempts to portray the results as a mandate against the Congress government were "misleading" and not supported by the actual figures.

Sukhu presents 'actual figures' to counter BJP

"Out of 53 urban local body elections, Congress has won 29, BJP has won 21 and three bodies have returned a hung verdict. These are the facts. BJP's claims of a major victory are not based on reality," the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu questioned the BJP's interpretation of the results, particularly its celebration of victory in the Mandi Municipal Corporation. He said the outcome in Mandi reflected the influence of local leaders, especially MLA Anil Sharma, rather than a personal victory for Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

"If BJP considers Mandi Municipal Corporation as Jai Ram Thakur's victory, then it should also explain its performance in places like Ner Chowk, Karsog and other local bodies where it failed to secure victories," he said.

Local factors key in poll outcome, says CM

The Chief Minister maintained that local body elections are often influenced by local issues, personalities and neighbourhood-level factors rather than broader political trends. He noted that councillor elections are distinct from Assembly or Parliamentary polls and are heavily shaped by individual candidates' local standing.

Providing a district-wise overview, Sukhu said Congress performed strongly in several regions, including Kangra, Shimla, Bilaspur and Chamba. He claimed that Congress won all seven urban local body elections in Kangra district, while also registering significant victories in other parts of the state.

Congress claims 'historic success' in rural polls

Referring to Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections, Sukhu said Congress-backed candidates had achieved "historic success" in rural areas as well. He stated that nearly 2,300 Congress-supported panchayat pradhans had been elected across Himachal Pradesh.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have given strong support to Congress in both urban and rural elections. This has boosted the morale of our workers and leaders," he said.

CM dismisses 'semi-final' analogy

Responding to the BJP's description of the elections as a "semi-final" before the 2027 Assembly polls, Sukhu dismissed the comparison and argued that local body elections cannot be directly equated with state-level electoral contests.

He further said that results of Block Development Committee (BDC) and Zila Parishad elections were still being compiled and would provide a more complete picture of public sentiment across the state.

New Chief Secretary to be appointed

On administrative matters, Sukhu also indicated that the state government was expected to appoint a new Chief Secretary soon following the retirement of outgoing Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. He praised Gupta's tenure, saying he had served the state effectively and taken several important decisions during his term.

"The government will take a decision after due consultation and Himachal Pradesh is likely to have a new Chief Secretary by tonight," Sukhu said.

'Accept the actual results': Sukhu to BJP

The Chief Minister reiterated that while victories and defeats in local elections have limited long-term political significance, the BJP should accept the actual results instead of projecting a narrative of dominance.

"The truth is that Congress has secured more victories than BJP in these elections. The people of Himachal Pradesh have once again placed their faith in Congress," Sukhu added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)