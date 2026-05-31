Swiss Parties Skeptical About VAT Hike For Army Spending
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Viele Vorbehalte gegen Mehrwertsteuererhöhung für Rüstungsausgaben
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Read more: Viele Vorbehalte gegen Mehrwertsteuererhöhung für Rüstungsaus
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Only the Centre Party is unreservedly behind the government's plans to increase VAT by 0.8 percentage points for a limited period of ten years to finance army spending.
The centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, for its part, is in favour of a fund to finance the army's defence spending; however, it rejects“in no uncertain terms” the idea of doing this by increasing VAT.More More Swiss Politics Value added tax: the Swiss government's all-purpose tool
This content was published on Jan 28, 2026 Switzerland has the lowest VAT rate in Europe. Now the Swiss government wants to increase it to pay for national defence.Read more: Value added tax: the Swiss government's all-purpose
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