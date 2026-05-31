Deutsch de Viele Vorbehalte gegen Mehrwertsteuererhöhung für Rüstungsausgaben Original Read more: Viele Vorbehalte gegen Mehrwertsteuererhöhung für Rüstungsaus

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The government's proposed VAT increase to finance defence spending has been rather poorly received in a consultation process which ended on Saturday. Almost all political parties are critical of the idea. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss parties skeptical about VAT hike for army spending This content was published on May 31, 2026 - 10:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

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Only the Centre Party is unreservedly behind the government's plans to increase VAT by 0.8 percentage points for a limited period of ten years to finance army spending.

The centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, for its part, is in favour of a fund to finance the army's defence spending; however, it rejects“in no uncertain terms” the idea of doing this by increasing VAT.

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This content was published on Jan 28, 2026 Switzerland has the lowest VAT rate in Europe. Now the Swiss government wants to increase it to pay for national defence.

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