EGX Chairman Says Petroleum Firms To List Soon, Urges Family Businesses To Join Market

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Omar Radwan, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), said Egypt's capital market is entering a new phase of growth and expansion, supported by the government's IPO programme, an increase in listed companies, wider market tools, and digital transformation.

Speaking during his first televised interview on Al-Sanay'eya, Radwan said the EGX has witnessed significant development in trading volumes and investor numbers over the past period. He noted that the average daily trading value over the last five days exceeded EGP 12bn, reflecting strong liquidity and the market's ability to absorb more new listings.

Radwan said a large number of government-affiliated companies have already been prepared under the state's IPO programme. He confirmed that the coming period will see new listings, including companies from the petroleum sector, as part of the government's plan to stimulate the capital market.

He added that the EGX is currently reaching out to family-owned businesses to encourage them to list, stressing that“the natural place for family businesses is the stock exchange.” Listing, he said, provides financing and expansion opportunities, supports business sustainability, and improves governance and transparency standards.

Radwan said the Egyptian Exchange is primarily a financing market and is continuously seeking to increase the number of listed companies across different sectors. He added that new ideas and tools will be introduced during the coming phase to attract more companies to the market.

The EGX chairman also revealed a special focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. He said the exchange plans to organise conferences and events targeting this sector in the coming period, particularly in Upper Egypt, which includes many productive companies capable of benefiting from listing on the stock market.

Radwan said digital transformation will have a major positive impact on the performance of the EGX. He explained that market integration and the introduction of new financial instruments, such as derivatives, will enhance market efficiency and increase its attractiveness to investors.

He stressed that investor protection, transparency, and disclosure are among the top priorities of the EGX management during the current phase, in cooperation with the Financial Regulatory Authority, whose role in supporting the national economy and protecting the market he praised.

Radwan sent a message to unlisted companies, saying:“It is time to list on the Egyptian Exchange.” He emphasised that the market offers strong opportunities for growth and financing. He also called on economic media outlets to support investment culture and raise financial awareness among young people and the new generation.