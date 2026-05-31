War Update: 77 Combat Clashes Along Front Line Since Day Starts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 16:00 on May 31.

Russian forces carried out artillery strikes on Ukraine's border settlements. In the Sumy region, the communities of Sopych, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Bachivsk, and Malushyne came under fire, while Kliusy in the Chernihiv region was also shelled.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five combat engagements took place, with one battle still ongoing. Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 45 times, including two attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted six times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Lyman and Starytsia. Two intense battles are still underway.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched three assaults, attempting to pressure Ukrainian defenders near Shyikivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces carried out seven assaults near Kopanky, Novomykolaivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two engagements remain ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attempts to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No offensive actions by Russian forces were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Oleksandrivka sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian units conducted ten attacks in attempts to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaivka, Pleshchiivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 26 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Vilne, Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne.

Ukrainian Navy shows Russian targetsed by Barracuda maritime drones in Kherson region

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine attacks near Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted nine times to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Shcherbaky, Bilohiria, Nesterianka, and Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces made one attempt to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the operational situation were reported in other sectors of the front, and no additional enemy attempts to advance were recorded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,364,060 personnel, including 1,560 casualties suffered over the previous day.