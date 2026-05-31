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Germany Calls in Russian Ambassador Over Kyiv Evacuation Warning
(MENAFN) Germany has summoned Russia’s ambassador following Moscow’s warning that foreign diplomats should leave Kyiv and amid renewed Russian attacks in Ukraine, according to official statements.
In a statement, the German Foreign Ministry criticized Russia’s actions and accused Moscow of escalating tensions through threats and military operations targeting civilian and media-related sites.
“Attacks on hospitals, schools and German TV studios, request that our embassy leave Kyiv: Russia is relying on threats, terror and escalation,” the ministry said, confirming that the Russian ambassador had been called in for discussions.
German officials said they used the meeting to convey their position directly to Moscow.
“We made it clear to Russia today: We will not be intimidated by threats and will continue to strongly support Ukraine,” the ministry added.
The diplomatic move followed Russia’s announcement that it intends to carry out a new series of what it described as “systematic strikes” against military-related facilities in Kyiv. Russian authorities also advised foreign diplomats and other foreign nationals to leave the Ukrainian capital as soon as possible.
Germany’s response reflects growing diplomatic tensions between Moscow and European governments as the conflict continues and concerns rise over the potential impact of further military operations in and around Kyiv.
In a statement, the German Foreign Ministry criticized Russia’s actions and accused Moscow of escalating tensions through threats and military operations targeting civilian and media-related sites.
“Attacks on hospitals, schools and German TV studios, request that our embassy leave Kyiv: Russia is relying on threats, terror and escalation,” the ministry said, confirming that the Russian ambassador had been called in for discussions.
German officials said they used the meeting to convey their position directly to Moscow.
“We made it clear to Russia today: We will not be intimidated by threats and will continue to strongly support Ukraine,” the ministry added.
The diplomatic move followed Russia’s announcement that it intends to carry out a new series of what it described as “systematic strikes” against military-related facilities in Kyiv. Russian authorities also advised foreign diplomats and other foreign nationals to leave the Ukrainian capital as soon as possible.
Germany’s response reflects growing diplomatic tensions between Moscow and European governments as the conflict continues and concerns rise over the potential impact of further military operations in and around Kyiv.
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