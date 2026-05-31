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Czech PM Compares EU to Declining Roman Empire Over Policy Direction
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has drawn a historical comparison between the European Union and the declining Roman Empire, arguing that current EU policies are weakening the bloc economically and strategically, according to reports.
Babis, who returned to office in December after his ANO movement secured 34.5% of the vote and 80 seats in the 200-member lower house, has since positioned himself as a strong advocate of national sovereignty and a critic of EU policy direction. He has also called for a more pragmatic approach to Europe’s economic and security challenges.
In remarks published in an interview, Babis claimed that Brussels is pushing the EU toward decline through its climate and economic agenda, particularly its focus on decarbonisation.
“The EU is now probably on the same road as the end of the Roman empire,” he told the FT.
Debate over the EU’s climate strategy has intensified across several member states, including Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. Critics argue that emissions targets, carbon pricing, and environmental regulations are increasing energy costs and placing additional strain on industrial competitiveness, especially as governments also face rising defence spending linked to the Ukraine conflict.
Babis also addressed NATO spending commitments, suggesting that Prague is likely to fall short of the alliance’s 2% GDP defence target this year, despite previously meeting it in 2025.
He attributed part of the pressure to fiscal challenges inherited from the previous pro-EU government led by Petr Fiala.
The comments come amid wider discussions within the EU and NATO about Europe’s reliance on the United States, which provides a significant share of the alliance’s military spending. US President Donald Trump has previously warned that Washington could reduce its defence role in Europe unless NATO members significantly increase their own military budgets.
Babis, who returned to office in December after his ANO movement secured 34.5% of the vote and 80 seats in the 200-member lower house, has since positioned himself as a strong advocate of national sovereignty and a critic of EU policy direction. He has also called for a more pragmatic approach to Europe’s economic and security challenges.
In remarks published in an interview, Babis claimed that Brussels is pushing the EU toward decline through its climate and economic agenda, particularly its focus on decarbonisation.
“The EU is now probably on the same road as the end of the Roman empire,” he told the FT.
Debate over the EU’s climate strategy has intensified across several member states, including Germany, Italy, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. Critics argue that emissions targets, carbon pricing, and environmental regulations are increasing energy costs and placing additional strain on industrial competitiveness, especially as governments also face rising defence spending linked to the Ukraine conflict.
Babis also addressed NATO spending commitments, suggesting that Prague is likely to fall short of the alliance’s 2% GDP defence target this year, despite previously meeting it in 2025.
He attributed part of the pressure to fiscal challenges inherited from the previous pro-EU government led by Petr Fiala.
The comments come amid wider discussions within the EU and NATO about Europe’s reliance on the United States, which provides a significant share of the alliance’s military spending. US President Donald Trump has previously warned that Washington could reduce its defence role in Europe unless NATO members significantly increase their own military budgets.
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