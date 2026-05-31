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US Official Says Cuba Faces Economic Strain as Diplomatic Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble,” as tensions between Washington and Havana continue to escalate, according to reports.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Rubio criticized the Cuban leadership, stating: “Cuba's in a lot of trouble, because, unfortunately for them, it's run by a bunch of incompetent communists,”
He also pointed to the role of GAESA, a military-linked conglomerate formally known as Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A., which he said controls a large portion of the country’s economy. According to Rubio, revenues generated through the entity do not reach ordinary citizens, a situation he argued contributes to Cuba’s economic hardship.
Rubio added that US officials intend to continue discussions and explore policy approaches toward Cuba, emphasizing that Washington’s stated goal is to improve conditions for the Cuban population.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, with Cuba experiencing ongoing fuel shortages and widespread power disruptions. These challenges have been linked by US officials to restrictions connected to longstanding US policy measures affecting oil supplies to the island.
A US executive order issued earlier in the year introduced potential tariffs on countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba, further intensifying the dispute.
Cuban officials, meanwhile, have strongly criticized US policy. Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, said during a United Nations Security Council debate that Washington’s actions are undermining international peace and security, describing them as an “act of war” through what he characterized as an energy blockade.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Rubio criticized the Cuban leadership, stating: “Cuba's in a lot of trouble, because, unfortunately for them, it's run by a bunch of incompetent communists,”
He also pointed to the role of GAESA, a military-linked conglomerate formally known as Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A., which he said controls a large portion of the country’s economy. According to Rubio, revenues generated through the entity do not reach ordinary citizens, a situation he argued contributes to Cuba’s economic hardship.
Rubio added that US officials intend to continue discussions and explore policy approaches toward Cuba, emphasizing that Washington’s stated goal is to improve conditions for the Cuban population.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, with Cuba experiencing ongoing fuel shortages and widespread power disruptions. These challenges have been linked by US officials to restrictions connected to longstanding US policy measures affecting oil supplies to the island.
A US executive order issued earlier in the year introduced potential tariffs on countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba, further intensifying the dispute.
Cuban officials, meanwhile, have strongly criticized US policy. Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, said during a United Nations Security Council debate that Washington’s actions are undermining international peace and security, describing them as an “act of war” through what he characterized as an energy blockade.
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