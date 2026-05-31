Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Official Says Cuba Faces Economic Strain as Diplomatic Tensions Rise

US Official Says Cuba Faces Economic Strain as Diplomatic Tensions Rise


2026-05-31 08:36:43
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble,” as tensions between Washington and Havana continue to escalate, according to reports.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Rubio criticized the Cuban leadership, stating: “Cuba's in a lot of trouble, because, unfortunately for them, it's run by a bunch of incompetent communists,”

He also pointed to the role of GAESA, a military-linked conglomerate formally known as Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A., which he said controls a large portion of the country’s economy. According to Rubio, revenues generated through the entity do not reach ordinary citizens, a situation he argued contributes to Cuba’s economic hardship.

Rubio added that US officials intend to continue discussions and explore policy approaches toward Cuba, emphasizing that Washington’s stated goal is to improve conditions for the Cuban population.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries, with Cuba experiencing ongoing fuel shortages and widespread power disruptions. These challenges have been linked by US officials to restrictions connected to longstanding US policy measures affecting oil supplies to the island.

A US executive order issued earlier in the year introduced potential tariffs on countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba, further intensifying the dispute.

Cuban officials, meanwhile, have strongly criticized US policy. Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, said during a United Nations Security Council debate that Washington’s actions are undermining international peace and security, describing them as an “act of war” through what he characterized as an energy blockade.

MENAFN31052026000045017281ID1111189234



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search