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Free Chinese Medical Outreach Treats Hundreds in Zanzibar Community
(MENAFN) In the early hours of a Saturday in Kombeni on the outskirts of Zanzibar City, a sense of relief was visible among residents as a Chinese medical outreach program brought free treatment to the local community.
Among those benefiting was 71-year-old security guard Amin Maulid Juma, who had been struggling with severe stomach pain for weeks and experiencing sleepless nights. After receiving treatment from doctors of the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, his condition reportedly improved within less than an hour.
"I have been spending sleepless nights for quite some time now, but today I feel much better after the Chinese doctors treated me free of charge," he said while holding the medication he was given.
Juma was one of around 200 residents who attended a one-day free medical camp organized by the Chinese medical team in cooperation with Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health at Sinai Polyclinic. The initiative was part of China’s "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program and was also linked to celebrations for International Children’s Day.
The medical outreach included specialists in internal medicine, gynecology, ear, nose and throat care, oral and maxillofacial surgery, as well as traditional Chinese medicine. Alongside medical consultations and treatment, the team also conducted health education sessions and distributed free medication to patients.
For many people in the Kombeni area, access to specialized healthcare is limited, making the visit a rare opportunity to receive expert medical attention at no cost.
"It is not easy to see a specialist, but today many patients in this community have had that opportunity," said Mohammed Ali Mussa, an emergency specialist at the government-run Lumumba Hospital, who worked alongside the visiting Chinese team.
Mussa further noted that the visiting doctors not only treated patients but also exchanged medical knowledge and expertise with local healthcare workers.
Among those benefiting was 71-year-old security guard Amin Maulid Juma, who had been struggling with severe stomach pain for weeks and experiencing sleepless nights. After receiving treatment from doctors of the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, his condition reportedly improved within less than an hour.
"I have been spending sleepless nights for quite some time now, but today I feel much better after the Chinese doctors treated me free of charge," he said while holding the medication he was given.
Juma was one of around 200 residents who attended a one-day free medical camp organized by the Chinese medical team in cooperation with Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health at Sinai Polyclinic. The initiative was part of China’s "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program and was also linked to celebrations for International Children’s Day.
The medical outreach included specialists in internal medicine, gynecology, ear, nose and throat care, oral and maxillofacial surgery, as well as traditional Chinese medicine. Alongside medical consultations and treatment, the team also conducted health education sessions and distributed free medication to patients.
For many people in the Kombeni area, access to specialized healthcare is limited, making the visit a rare opportunity to receive expert medical attention at no cost.
"It is not easy to see a specialist, but today many patients in this community have had that opportunity," said Mohammed Ali Mussa, an emergency specialist at the government-run Lumumba Hospital, who worked alongside the visiting Chinese team.
Mussa further noted that the visiting doctors not only treated patients but also exchanged medical knowledge and expertise with local healthcare workers.
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