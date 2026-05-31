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Pakistan Voices Support for China's Global AI Body
(MENAFN) Pakistan has thrown its weight behind China's push for a new global artificial intelligence governance body, endorsing the initiative as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrapped up a landmark four-day state visit to Beijing.
The endorsement came in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Sharif's meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese officials.
"Pakistan supports China's initiative of establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, believing that this represents a concrete step toward promoting the development of artificial intelligence for good and for all, and will work with China to advance global governance and international cooperation on artificial intelligence," the statement said.
The China-backed initiative, launched in 2025, seeks to establish a global framework for AI governance with an emphasis on cross-border collaboration — positioning Beijing as a central architect of international AI regulation.
Beyond artificial intelligence, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and accelerating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), with expanded focus on industrial parks, mineral exploration, and energy development. The two sides also agreed to advance mining, oil and gas exploration, and the construction of industrial zones tailored to local conditions.
Cooperation was broadened across multiple strategic domains, including digital economy, scientific innovation, and supply chain security. Agricultural ties received a boost following the training of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural technicians in China, with Beijing pledging continued support for Pakistan's farming productivity and improved market access for Pakistani goods.
Both governments underscored the importance of security cooperation, counterterrorism coordination, and the protection of Chinese nationals operating in Pakistan, while reaffirming shared support for regional stability.
The statement also flagged an ambitious new frontier in bilateral relations — space cooperation — including plans to train Pakistani astronauts in China.
The endorsement came in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Sharif's meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese officials.
"Pakistan supports China's initiative of establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, believing that this represents a concrete step toward promoting the development of artificial intelligence for good and for all, and will work with China to advance global governance and international cooperation on artificial intelligence," the statement said.
The China-backed initiative, launched in 2025, seeks to establish a global framework for AI governance with an emphasis on cross-border collaboration — positioning Beijing as a central architect of international AI regulation.
Beyond artificial intelligence, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and accelerating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), with expanded focus on industrial parks, mineral exploration, and energy development. The two sides also agreed to advance mining, oil and gas exploration, and the construction of industrial zones tailored to local conditions.
Cooperation was broadened across multiple strategic domains, including digital economy, scientific innovation, and supply chain security. Agricultural ties received a boost following the training of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural technicians in China, with Beijing pledging continued support for Pakistan's farming productivity and improved market access for Pakistani goods.
Both governments underscored the importance of security cooperation, counterterrorism coordination, and the protection of Chinese nationals operating in Pakistan, while reaffirming shared support for regional stability.
The statement also flagged an ambitious new frontier in bilateral relations — space cooperation — including plans to train Pakistani astronauts in China.
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