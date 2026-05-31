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China Draws Hard Line on Sovereignty, Blasts 'Small Blocs'
(MENAFN) China's Foreign Ministry used its regular Wednesday briefing to reaffirm Beijing's core foreign policy positions — pushing back against what it called destabilizing alliances in the Asia-Pacific while celebrating a landmark achievement in its space program.
Spokesperson Mao Ning opened on familiar ground, stating that China "always advocates for respecting countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "opposes the use of threat or of force in international relations."
Mao further declared that China opposes the "violation of other countries' sovereignty and interference in other countries' internal affairs under any pretext," adding that "all countries should observe international law and the purposes and principles of UN Charter."
On Cuba, Mao said China "firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests."
Addressing maritime tensions, Mao sought to project calm, asserting that "the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable," and adding: "There is no any problem in the freedom of navigation or overflight."
She urged outside parties to stand down, saying "the related countries should refrain from interfering in the situation" and called on them to "respect and promote stability" — warning that "such acts of small circles and blocs cannot win people's hearts."
Mao closed on a celebratory note, turning to the Shenzhou-23 mission and its historic cargo.
"As the Shenzhou-23 spaceship successfully completed its mission, the first Hong Kong astronaut enters the Tiangong space station," Mao said.
She hailed the mission as "a new milestone in China's manned space program" and "a source of pride for all Hong Kong compatriots," describing it as "a tangible outcome of the practice of one country, two systems" that would "inspire more young people to contribute to China's scientific and technological development."
Spokesperson Mao Ning opened on familiar ground, stating that China "always advocates for respecting countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "opposes the use of threat or of force in international relations."
Mao further declared that China opposes the "violation of other countries' sovereignty and interference in other countries' internal affairs under any pretext," adding that "all countries should observe international law and the purposes and principles of UN Charter."
On Cuba, Mao said China "firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests."
Addressing maritime tensions, Mao sought to project calm, asserting that "the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable," and adding: "There is no any problem in the freedom of navigation or overflight."
She urged outside parties to stand down, saying "the related countries should refrain from interfering in the situation" and called on them to "respect and promote stability" — warning that "such acts of small circles and blocs cannot win people's hearts."
Mao closed on a celebratory note, turning to the Shenzhou-23 mission and its historic cargo.
"As the Shenzhou-23 spaceship successfully completed its mission, the first Hong Kong astronaut enters the Tiangong space station," Mao said.
She hailed the mission as "a new milestone in China's manned space program" and "a source of pride for all Hong Kong compatriots," describing it as "a tangible outcome of the practice of one country, two systems" that would "inspire more young people to contribute to China's scientific and technological development."
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