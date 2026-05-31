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Netanyahu to Initiate Security Session on Saturday

Netanyahu to Initiate Security Session on Saturday


2026-05-31 08:00:35
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene a security session on Saturday with senior defense officials to evaluate the circumstances in northern Israel after Tel Aviv’s intensified actions in southern Lebanon, according to a report.

A broadcaster revealed that Netanyahu arranged an urgent security briefing with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and northern army commanders.

The report highlighted that "the Israeli army was surprised by the scale of the rocket fire and Hezbollah's decision to change its fire policy in response to the expansion of the Israeli army's ground operations in southern Lebanon."

It further explained that "dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the north on Saturday, and for the first time since the ceasefire began (on April 17), these rockets reached the cities of Safed and Nahariya" in northern Israel.

The report also pointed out that there is "utter chaos and an uncontrollable situation (in the north)," while adding, "The government is not concerned about this."

In a related update, Israeli Army Radio stated that sirens were triggered 1,099 times in the north since the fragile ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah began.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that it carried out drone strikes targeting Israeli troops near the settlement of Natua and at the Galilee Forest military base in northern Israel.

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