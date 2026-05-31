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China Warns Citizens as Ebola Outbreak Kills Hundreds in DRC
(MENAFN) China has issued a formal travel warning urging its citizens to avoid non-essential trips to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a rapidly escalating Ebola outbreak that has left a trail of suspected deaths across the Central African nation.
The Foreign Ministry cautioned Chinese nationals already present in Congo and neighboring countries to steer clear of the hardest-hit areas, specifically Ituri and North Kivu provinces. The advisory also warned against any contact with wild animals or suspected Ebola patients.
Chinese nationals showing symptoms — including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or bleeding — were directed to seek immediate medical attention or reach out to Chinese medical teams on the ground.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded nearly 1,000 suspected cases and more than 220 suspected deaths in Congo. Since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15, cumulative figures stand at 1,077 suspected cases, 121 confirmed infections, and 17 confirmed deaths.
In response to the crisis, the WHO has elevated its alert level to "very high." Several nations bordering Congo have tightened entry restrictions and ramped up preventive measures to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.
The Chinese warning reflects mounting global anxiety over Ebola's trajectory in central Africa, as health authorities race to prevent a wider regional emergency.
The Foreign Ministry cautioned Chinese nationals already present in Congo and neighboring countries to steer clear of the hardest-hit areas, specifically Ituri and North Kivu provinces. The advisory also warned against any contact with wild animals or suspected Ebola patients.
Chinese nationals showing symptoms — including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or bleeding — were directed to seek immediate medical attention or reach out to Chinese medical teams on the ground.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded nearly 1,000 suspected cases and more than 220 suspected deaths in Congo. Since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15, cumulative figures stand at 1,077 suspected cases, 121 confirmed infections, and 17 confirmed deaths.
In response to the crisis, the WHO has elevated its alert level to "very high." Several nations bordering Congo have tightened entry restrictions and ramped up preventive measures to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.
The Chinese warning reflects mounting global anxiety over Ebola's trajectory in central Africa, as health authorities race to prevent a wider regional emergency.
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