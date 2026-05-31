403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea's High-Stakes Local Elections Kick Off
(MENAFN) Early voting opened Friday in South Korea's most politically consequential local elections in years, with President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hye Kyung among the first to cast their ballots.
The couple voted at the Samcheong neighborhood community center near the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, media reported.
Across more than 3,500 polling stations nationwide, voters can participate through Saturday between 6 am and 6 pm — a two-day window designed to ease access ahead of the official election day on June 3.
The contests are being closely watched as the first significant electoral test of the Lee administration since it assumed power in June last year. Analysts are framing the outcome as a direct referendum on the government's debut year in office.
The scale of the elections is sweeping: South Koreans will decide races for 16 metropolitan and provincial chiefs, 227 mayors and county heads, 804 metropolitan council members, 2,650 local council representatives, 16 education superintendents, and 14 National Assembly seats through parliamentary by-elections. The National Election Commission confirmed a total of 7,813 candidates are in contention.
Results are expected to carry significant weight, potentially reshaping the Lee government's policy agenda and political trajectory in the months ahead.
Election authorities reported smooth proceedings on the first day of early voting, with parties on all sides mobilizing supporters as turnout figures were being closely tracked.
The couple voted at the Samcheong neighborhood community center near the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, media reported.
Across more than 3,500 polling stations nationwide, voters can participate through Saturday between 6 am and 6 pm — a two-day window designed to ease access ahead of the official election day on June 3.
The contests are being closely watched as the first significant electoral test of the Lee administration since it assumed power in June last year. Analysts are framing the outcome as a direct referendum on the government's debut year in office.
The scale of the elections is sweeping: South Koreans will decide races for 16 metropolitan and provincial chiefs, 227 mayors and county heads, 804 metropolitan council members, 2,650 local council representatives, 16 education superintendents, and 14 National Assembly seats through parliamentary by-elections. The National Election Commission confirmed a total of 7,813 candidates are in contention.
Results are expected to carry significant weight, potentially reshaping the Lee government's policy agenda and political trajectory in the months ahead.
Election authorities reported smooth proceedings on the first day of early voting, with parties on all sides mobilizing supporters as turnout figures were being closely tracked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment