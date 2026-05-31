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Peru Prolongs Emergency Measures in Rain-Hit Regions

Peru Prolongs Emergency Measures in Rain-Hit Regions


2026-05-31 07:30:51
(MENAFN) According to reports, Peru has extended its state of emergency for another 60 days in 41 districts spanning 11 regions as authorities continue efforts to address the aftermath of severe rainfall and related damage.

The extension was approved through a supreme decree and published in the country’s official gazette. The renewed emergency measures are scheduled to take effect on June 1.

The districts covered by the decree are located in the regions of Ancash, Apurímac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huancavelica, Huánuco, Junín, Lima, and Pasco.

Officials said several recovery tasks remain unfinished, including the clearing of rivers and ravines, as well as the establishment of temporary shelters for residents affected by the extreme weather.

Under the decree, emergency response activities—including rescue operations, cleanup efforts, and protective measures—will be funded through the existing budgets of the participating institutions, without drawing additional resources from the national treasury.

Peru regularly faces periods of intense rainfall, flooding, and landslides associated with the El Niño weather pattern, which can cause widespread disruption across parts of the country.

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