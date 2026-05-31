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US Military Strikes Suspected Drug-Trafficking Vessel, Kills Three
(MENAFN) According to reports, the U.S. military carried out a strike on a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals on board.
The U.S. Southern Command stated that intelligence indicated the boat was operating along established drug-trafficking routes and was involved in narcotics-related activity. The announcement was made in a post on social media platform X, as reported.
Officials said the three men aboard were identified as “narco-terrorists” and were killed during the operation, while confirming that no U.S. personnel were harmed.
Since early September, the U.S. military has reportedly carried out multiple lethal strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, with total casualties claimed to exceed 200 people, according to reports.
The U.S. Southern Command stated that intelligence indicated the boat was operating along established drug-trafficking routes and was involved in narcotics-related activity. The announcement was made in a post on social media platform X, as reported.
Officials said the three men aboard were identified as “narco-terrorists” and were killed during the operation, while confirming that no U.S. personnel were harmed.
Since early September, the U.S. military has reportedly carried out multiple lethal strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, with total casualties claimed to exceed 200 people, according to reports.
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