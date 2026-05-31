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Iran Signals Hard Line on US Deal Conditions

Iran Signals Hard Line on US Deal Conditions


2026-05-31 07:18:47
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday that Tehran will refuse any agreement with Washington unless it guarantees what he described as “the rights of the Iranian people are secured.”

“There is no trust in the enemy’s words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return," a state broadcaster quoted Qalibaf as saying during a virtual parliamentary session after he was sworn in again as speaker.

His remarks come against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions that have intensified since the United States and Israel carried out strikes against Iran in late February. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israel as well as US-aligned interests in the Gulf region, alongside a move to close the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire came into force on April 8 following mediation by Pakistan, although later negotiations in Islamabad failed to secure a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely.

Since then, Iran and the United States have continued to exchange proposals and counterproposals in an effort to restart direct negotiations and formally end the conflict.

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