Vietnam Advances Plan To Back SME Loans With Digital Assets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Vietnam's Ministry of Finance is proposing a landmark shift in SME financing by allowing smaller firms to pledge digital assets, virtual assets and intellectual property as collateral for bank loans. The draft revision to the Law on Support for SMEs is now open for public consultation, aiming to broaden the collateral base beyond physical assets and to include intangible value such as software, patents and other IP.

Under the proposed framework, businesses could secure credit using future-formed assets, property rights, intangible assets and digital or virtual assets. The move represents a significant policy shift designed to help a sector that has long struggled to obtain bank credit despite making up the vast majority of Vietnamese enterprises.

Vietnam's Ministry notes that SMEs and household businesses account for more than 98% of all enterprises in the country, yet outstanding loans to this segment represent roughly 20% of total bank credit. The report points to a lack of eligible collateral, limited financial transparency and the relatively small capital base of many SMEs as the core constraints. Proponents argue that formalizing a framework to accept intangible and digital assets could unlock credit for thousands of startups and technology-driven firms that possess valuable software, IP and other non-physical assets but lack land or plant and equipment to pledge.

The draft emphasizes a broader approach to lending, urging credit institutions to evaluate borrowers based on credit ratings, business plans, cash flows and market potential, in addition to, or instead of, fixed assets alone. In effect, lenders could assess a company's ability to generate value from its intangible assets and growth prospects, rather than relying solely on collateral-backed security.

Beyond collateral reform, the draft includes incentives aimed at green and sustainable businesses. These would encompass preferential access to credit guarantees, concessional financing and interest-rate support for projects focused on the circular economy and energy efficiency. The package would also feature tax incentives and support for ESG compliance reporting, signaling a broader shift toward sustainable finance within the SME segment.

The public consultation on the draft marks a concrete step in Vietnam's ongoing push to deepen its crypto and digital asset footprint within the formal financial system. The country has already emerged as one of the most active crypto markets globally, ranking fourth in Chainalysis' 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, behind only India, the United States and Pakistan. The score reflects growing retail and institutional interest in digital assets, remittances, and blockchain-enabled use cases across the economy.

Regulated market on the horizon amid licensing progress

In a related regulatory development, Vietnam could see its first regulated crypto market activity as early as the third quarter of 2026, according to remarks by Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi at the Digital Trust in Finance 2026 forum. The timing aligns with a broader licensing pathway regulators opened earlier in the year for domestic crypto trading platforms. Five companies, including affiliates of Techcombank, VPBank and LPBank, have reportedly cleared an initial qualification round to operate the country's first regulated exchange.

The active policy stance comes as Vietnam continues to balance growth in technology and fintech with regulatory guardrails. The government's approach to collateral, credit assessment and green incentives suggests a framework that could support more dynamic funding for digital-native firms and startups, while also embedding crypto activity within a regulated financial environment.

For market observers, the trajectory is telling: while the legal and regulatory groundwork evolves, the actual impact will hinge on how banks adopt and operationalize the new collateral framework, how robust borrowers' intangible asset valuations prove to be, and how swiftly and securely the crypto market is licensed and scaled in a country that already ranks highly in crypto adoption.

The proposed revision would let SMEs use digital assets, virtual assets, and intellectual property as collateral for bank loans, broadening access to credit for asset-light firms. Lending under the draft could be based on credit ratings, business plans, cash flows and market potential, not just fixed physical collateral. Incentives for green and sustainable projects include credit guarantees, concessional financing, and ESG reporting support, signaling a broader shift toward sustainable SME finance. Vietnam ranks fourth in Chainalysis' 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, underscoring the country's active crypto market and the growing need for regulated pathways. A regulated crypto market in Vietnam could begin activity as early as Q3 2026, with a licensing pathway already in motion and several lenders aiming to launch through qualified platforms.

Key takeawaysRegulatory momentum and what investors should watch

The collateral reform proposal, if enacted, could meaningfully alter the risk calculus for SME lending in Vietnam. By recognizing the value of intangible assets and digital profiles, banks might extend more credit to tech-driven startups, fintechs and software firms that historically faced hurdles due to a lack of collateral. The broader lending framework-centered on cash flows, business plans and market potential-could also lead to more risk-based pricing and longer-tenor facilities aligned with the revenue cycles of software and IP-intensive businesses.

Observers will also be watching how green finance incentives interact with lending practices. If tax breaks and financing subsidies are effectively deployed, SMEs investing in energy efficiency and circular economy models could benefit from cheaper capital, potentially accelerating Vietnam's transition to a more sustainable SME ecosystem.

On the crypto regulation front, the outlined timing suggests a calibrated approach to market access: a regulated venue for domestic trading could emerge within a couple of years, anchored by a handful of qualified institutions and ongoing compliance requirements. The pace of licensing, the robustness of anti-money-laundering controls, and the clarity of consumer protections will shape the credibility and resilience of Vietnam's nascent regulated market.

As Vietnam advances these reforms, market participants should monitor the public consultation process for the SME law, await final wording on collateral standards, and track how the licensing framework for crypto platforms unfolds. The coming months could reveal not only the fate of the collateral proposals but also the practical steps toward a regulated, increasingly digital financial system in one of Asia's most dynamic crypto hubs.

Readers should keep an eye on whether the draft gains parliamentary approval, how banks adapt their risk models to accommodate intangible assets, and the timeline for approving the first regulated crypto-trading platforms. Until then, the policy direction signals a broader trend: a willingness to integrate crypto-compatible frameworks into mainstream finance, with a heavy emphasis on transparency, green incentives and sustainable growth.

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