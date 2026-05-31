Auto Driver's Reel Scrolling While Driving Nearly Causes Collision, Passenger's Video Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

An auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru has drawn sharp criticism after being filmed scrolling through social media reels while driving, nearly causing a serious accident. The video, which quickly went viral, shows the driver steering with one hand while his eyes remained glued to his phone.

Passenger Aakanksha, who recorded the incident, recounted how the driver ignored her warnings and continued scrolling despite the busy traffic. At one point, the auto almost collided with a reversing truck, forcing her to scream“Anna nodi munde” (look ahead). The driver braked just in time, narrowly avoiding disaster.

Passenger's Warning Ignored

Even after agreeing to stop, the driver resumed scrolling within minutes. The passenger noted that he tried to block her recording with his shoulder but did not stop watching clips. She described the behaviour as a clear sign of phone addiction, stressing that such distractions endanger not only drivers but also passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists.

Her post on X highlighted the growing problem of drivers consumed by short-form video platforms.“He is clearly addicted. I don't know who is at fault, but so many people do this daily. Even if you are careful, someone else glued to their phone can put you at risk,” she wrote.

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The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with users demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws and penalties for distracted driving. Many pointed out that commercial drivers, entrusted with passenger safety, must be held accountable for such negligence.

One user urged passengers to end rides immediately if drivers are caught watching videos. Another commented on the broader issue of cheap internet fueling“dopamine addiction,” warning that such habits could harm India's growth. Others stressed that addiction cannot excuse risking lives, calling for stronger deterrents.

Road safety experts echoed these concerns, noting that short-form content is designed to hold attention, making drivers more vulnerable to distraction. Studies show that taking eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles crash risk, while watching reels can cause 5-10 seconds of inattention.