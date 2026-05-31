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US, Iran Reportedly Agree Tentative Truce Framework Pending Final Approval
(MENAFN) US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement on a 60-day ceasefire extension alongside a framework intended to advance nuclear negotiations, according to American sources cited in reports.
As stated by reports, the agreement has been largely finalized by both sides’ negotiating teams, but US President Donald Trump has not yet issued final approval on the memorandum of understanding. Sources indicated that the proposal has been presented to him, though he has requested additional time before making a decision.
According to reporting attributed to Axios and cited by US officials, Iranian negotiators later conveyed through mediators that they had obtained internal approval and were prepared to sign, although Tehran has not publicly confirmed this.
Under the proposed framework, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain unrestricted. The plan reportedly includes provisions requiring the removal of mines from the waterway within 30 days, along with a ban on imposing tolls or interfering with commercial vessels. It also outlines a phased reduction of US naval restrictions as normal shipping activity resumes.
The memorandum further includes commitments related to Iran’s nuclear program, including a pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons. Negotiations during the 60-day period would focus on Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile and ongoing enrichment activities.
In exchange, the United States would consider discussions on sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets, along with mechanisms designed to facilitate humanitarian and commercial deliveries into Iran.
The broader agreement remains contingent on final political approval, with key terms still subject to confirmation before any formal implementation.
As stated by reports, the agreement has been largely finalized by both sides’ negotiating teams, but US President Donald Trump has not yet issued final approval on the memorandum of understanding. Sources indicated that the proposal has been presented to him, though he has requested additional time before making a decision.
According to reporting attributed to Axios and cited by US officials, Iranian negotiators later conveyed through mediators that they had obtained internal approval and were prepared to sign, although Tehran has not publicly confirmed this.
Under the proposed framework, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain unrestricted. The plan reportedly includes provisions requiring the removal of mines from the waterway within 30 days, along with a ban on imposing tolls or interfering with commercial vessels. It also outlines a phased reduction of US naval restrictions as normal shipping activity resumes.
The memorandum further includes commitments related to Iran’s nuclear program, including a pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons. Negotiations during the 60-day period would focus on Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile and ongoing enrichment activities.
In exchange, the United States would consider discussions on sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets, along with mechanisms designed to facilitate humanitarian and commercial deliveries into Iran.
The broader agreement remains contingent on final political approval, with key terms still subject to confirmation before any formal implementation.
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