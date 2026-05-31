One Injured As Russian Attacks Hit More Than 30 Settlements In Kherson Region
Russian forces targeted social infrastructure facilities and residential areas across the region.
"As a result of the attacks, two apartment buildings and seven private houses were damaged. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building and private vehicles. One person was injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.Read also: Ukrainian Navy shows Russian targets destroyed by Barracuda maritime drones in Kherson region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian drone strikes, air attacks, and artillery shelling targeted the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Veletynske, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Nadiivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Novoraisk, Tarasa Shevchenka, Chervone, Urozhaine, Shevchenkivka, Virivka, Vysoke, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mylove, Novovasylivka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, and the city of Kherson.
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