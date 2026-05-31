One Injured As Russian Attacks Hit More Than 30 Settlements In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure facilities and residential areas across the region.

"As a result of the attacks, two apartment buildings and seven private houses were damaged. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building and private vehicles. One person was injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Ukrainian Navy shows Russian targets destroyed by Barracuda maritime drones in Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian drone strikes, air attacks, and artillery shelling targeted the settlements of Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Komyshany, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Veletynske, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Nadiivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Novoraisk, Tarasa Shevchenka, Chervone, Urozhaine, Shevchenkivka, Virivka, Vysoke, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mylove, Novovasylivka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, and the city of Kherson.