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US Says Oman Not Planning Strait of Hormuz Toll
(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Oman has no intention of introducing tolls on shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz, following direct diplomatic communication with Omani officials, according to remarks cited in reports.
He said that Oman’s envoy to the United States assured him that there are no plans to implement such a system, emphasizing long-standing relations between the two countries and reiterating that freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway remains a priority.
The statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a warning regarding the issue, stressing the importance of maintaining open passage through the strait. US officials described the president’s comments as an attempt to underscore the strategic significance of maritime security in the region.
According to reports, Bessent said he communicated directly with the Omani ambassador, who rejected the idea of tolling and warned that any move in that direction could risk sanctions on individuals or financial institutions. He added that both sides expressed interest in maintaining decades of stable bilateral relations.
Oman has historically played a mediating role between the United States and Iran and has been involved in regional diplomatic efforts related to maritime security and broader tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.
He said that Oman’s envoy to the United States assured him that there are no plans to implement such a system, emphasizing long-standing relations between the two countries and reiterating that freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway remains a priority.
The statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued a warning regarding the issue, stressing the importance of maintaining open passage through the strait. US officials described the president’s comments as an attempt to underscore the strategic significance of maritime security in the region.
According to reports, Bessent said he communicated directly with the Omani ambassador, who rejected the idea of tolling and warned that any move in that direction could risk sanctions on individuals or financial institutions. He added that both sides expressed interest in maintaining decades of stable bilateral relations.
Oman has historically played a mediating role between the United States and Iran and has been involved in regional diplomatic efforts related to maritime security and broader tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.
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