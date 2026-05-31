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Norway Expresses Regret to Malaysia Over Missile Export Cancellation
(MENAFN) Norway has reportedly issued an apology to Malaysia over its decision to cancel an export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system, while maintaining the cancellation itself, according to reports citing local media.
The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his Norwegian counterpart Tore O. Sandvik on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend, the Malay Mail reported.
Khaled was quoted as saying, “I met my Norwegian counterpart and he conveyed his apology, but also explained the basis for the cancellation,”
The development follows criticism from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who previously warned that the decision could disrupt Malaysia’s defense preparedness and affect regional security stability.
Norway has reportedly defended its move on national security grounds, a justification that Anwar described as “unilateral and unacceptable.”
The dispute involves Malaysia’s planned procurement of the Naval Strike Missile system as part of its Littoral Combat Ship program, which is a central element of the country’s long-term naval modernization strategy.
The issue was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his Norwegian counterpart Tore O. Sandvik on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend, the Malay Mail reported.
Khaled was quoted as saying, “I met my Norwegian counterpart and he conveyed his apology, but also explained the basis for the cancellation,”
The development follows criticism from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who previously warned that the decision could disrupt Malaysia’s defense preparedness and affect regional security stability.
Norway has reportedly defended its move on national security grounds, a justification that Anwar described as “unilateral and unacceptable.”
The dispute involves Malaysia’s planned procurement of the Naval Strike Missile system as part of its Littoral Combat Ship program, which is a central element of the country’s long-term naval modernization strategy.
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