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Spurs Edge Thunder in Game 7 to Reach NBA Finals After Dramatic Series Win
(MENAFN) The San Antonio Spurs secured a place in the NBA Finals on Saturday night after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in a decisive Game 7, taking the Western Conference finals series 4-3, according to reports.
Powered by 22 points from Victor Wembanyama and 20 points from Julian Champagnie, the Spurs completed their comeback in a tightly contested series to reach the championship stage for the first time since 2014.
The series began with a dramatic double-overtime win for San Antonio, where Wembanyama delivered a dominant 41-point, 24-rebound performance, while Dylan Harper contributed 24 points in the opener.
Although the Oklahoma City Thunder briefly took control of the series, San Antonio responded in Game 4 behind another strong outing from Wembanyama, who scored 33 points to even the matchup.
The Spurs later forced a winner-takes-all Game 7 after a balanced team display in Game 6 before closing out the series at home to claim the Western Conference title.
The win sends San Antonio back to the NBA Finals after a 12-year absence, where they will face the New York Knicks in a rematch of the 1999 championship series, which San Antonio previously won.
The Knicks’ run marks their first Finals appearance since 1999, setting up a high-profile rematch in the league’s title series, as stated by reports. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 00:30 GMT on June 4.
Powered by 22 points from Victor Wembanyama and 20 points from Julian Champagnie, the Spurs completed their comeback in a tightly contested series to reach the championship stage for the first time since 2014.
The series began with a dramatic double-overtime win for San Antonio, where Wembanyama delivered a dominant 41-point, 24-rebound performance, while Dylan Harper contributed 24 points in the opener.
Although the Oklahoma City Thunder briefly took control of the series, San Antonio responded in Game 4 behind another strong outing from Wembanyama, who scored 33 points to even the matchup.
The Spurs later forced a winner-takes-all Game 7 after a balanced team display in Game 6 before closing out the series at home to claim the Western Conference title.
The win sends San Antonio back to the NBA Finals after a 12-year absence, where they will face the New York Knicks in a rematch of the 1999 championship series, which San Antonio previously won.
The Knicks’ run marks their first Finals appearance since 1999, setting up a high-profile rematch in the league’s title series, as stated by reports. Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 00:30 GMT on June 4.
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