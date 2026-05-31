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Violent Clashes Break Out at New Jersey Immigration Detention Center Rally
(MENAFN) Violent confrontations broke out late Saturday night outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, as demonstrations against US immigration enforcement escalated into clashes with police, according to reports.
More than 200 people gathered outside the center, with both anti-ICE and pro-ICE groups present throughout the day, as reported by local media.
Tensions rose when some demonstrators pressed against metal barricades surrounding the facility. In response, officers from the New Jersey State Police deployed riot-control measures, including tear gas, in an effort to disperse the crowd.
The situation further intensified as mounted police units were brought in, while some protesters reportedly threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement. Other demonstrators attempted to de-escalate by urging compliance with police instructions. Authorities also reported a fire being set in the street outside the facility.
The unrest occurred despite earlier calls for calm from New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who defended the presence of state police as necessary and urged out-of-state participants to avoid contributing to disorder.
The confrontation follows nearly a week of demonstrations outside the privately operated Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center, which has also faced criticism from detainees.
Some held inside have reportedly launched a hunger strike over complaints regarding food quality and access to medical care.
The protests are linked to broader opposition targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, which have increasingly become a focal point of public demonstrations in the area.
More than 200 people gathered outside the center, with both anti-ICE and pro-ICE groups present throughout the day, as reported by local media.
Tensions rose when some demonstrators pressed against metal barricades surrounding the facility. In response, officers from the New Jersey State Police deployed riot-control measures, including tear gas, in an effort to disperse the crowd.
The situation further intensified as mounted police units were brought in, while some protesters reportedly threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement. Other demonstrators attempted to de-escalate by urging compliance with police instructions. Authorities also reported a fire being set in the street outside the facility.
The unrest occurred despite earlier calls for calm from New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who defended the presence of state police as necessary and urged out-of-state participants to avoid contributing to disorder.
The confrontation follows nearly a week of demonstrations outside the privately operated Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center, which has also faced criticism from detainees.
Some held inside have reportedly launched a hunger strike over complaints regarding food quality and access to medical care.
The protests are linked to broader opposition targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, which have increasingly become a focal point of public demonstrations in the area.
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