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PSG Victory Celebrations Across France Lead to Hundreds of Arrests
(MENAFN) French authorities detained hundreds of people on Saturday night during nationwide celebrations marking Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League title win, amid unrest reported in Paris and several other cities, according to reports.
Following PSG’s victory over Arsenal in the final held in Budapest, large crowds of supporters gathered in multiple locations across France to celebrate the club’s first Champions League triumph.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said a total of 426 arrests were made across the country by early Sunday, including 238 in Paris. He also confirmed that seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.
Authorities reported disturbances in around 15 cities, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, and Toulouse. The unrest involved vandalism, damaged vehicles, and destruction of public and private property.
In the capital, thousands of fans assembled on the Champs-Élysées and other central areas, where police conducted arrests and confiscated fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices.
Following PSG’s victory over Arsenal in the final held in Budapest, large crowds of supporters gathered in multiple locations across France to celebrate the club’s first Champions League triumph.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said a total of 426 arrests were made across the country by early Sunday, including 238 in Paris. He also confirmed that seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.
Authorities reported disturbances in around 15 cities, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, and Toulouse. The unrest involved vandalism, damaged vehicles, and destruction of public and private property.
In the capital, thousands of fans assembled on the Champs-Élysées and other central areas, where police conducted arrests and confiscated fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices.
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