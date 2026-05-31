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Iran Claims Downing of US Military Drone Over Territorial Waters

Iran Claims Downing of US Military Drone Over Territorial Waters


2026-05-31 04:49:55
(MENAFN) Iran said on Sunday that its forces shot down a US MQ-1 Predator armed drone above what it described as its territorial waters, according to reports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement cited by a state-run news agency, said the unmanned aircraft had entered Iranian airspace as part of what it called a “hostile operation” during the early hours of Sunday.

According to the same statement, Iranian air defense systems detected the drone after it crossed into territorial waters and subsequently brought it down.

“An aggressive MQ-1 drone belonging to the US military, which entered Iranian airspace over territorial waters with the aim of carrying out a hostile operation, was identified and destroyed by the IRGC’s modern air defense missiles at dawn today.”

The IRGC also issued a warning that Iran would respond firmly to any future acts of aggression.

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