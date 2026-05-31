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Iran Naval Blockade Holds Despite Trump's Lift Promise
(MENAFN) The US naval blockade strangling Iranian ports remains firmly in place, an Iranian semi-official news agency reported Saturday — citing Iranian seafarers — even as President Donald Trump signaled its imminent removal, triggering furious accusations of diplomatic betrayal from Tehran.
"The naval blockade is still in place and ships are receiving stop warnings and denial of passage from CENTCOM," the report cited the seafarers as saying.
A senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader wasted no time in firing back at Washington, accusing the Trump administration of sabotaging diplomacy for personal gain.
"As expected, the U.S. President is betraying diplomacy for the third time. By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has further proven that he is not willing to engage in talks and is pursuing other objectives," Mohsen Rezaei wrote on the US social media company X.
The broadside came hours after Trump took to his Truth Social platform Friday, announcing that Iran would be required to clear any remaining mines from the Strait of Hormuz — in exchange for a US lifting of its naval blockade on vessels entering and departing Iranian ports.
"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of 'heading home!'" Trump wrote.
The standoff is rooted in a broader regional conflagration that erupted after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran in February. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, compounded by a dramatic closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8 and was subsequently extended indefinitely by Trump. However, with negotiations stalling under Islamabad's mediation, Washington imposed a full naval blockade on Iranian ports beginning April 13 — including those flanking the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting resolution between the two sides remain ongoing, though Saturday's competing signals from both capitals suggest the path to de-escalation remains as treacherous as ever.
"The naval blockade is still in place and ships are receiving stop warnings and denial of passage from CENTCOM," the report cited the seafarers as saying.
A senior military advisor to Iran's supreme leader wasted no time in firing back at Washington, accusing the Trump administration of sabotaging diplomacy for personal gain.
"As expected, the U.S. President is betraying diplomacy for the third time. By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has further proven that he is not willing to engage in talks and is pursuing other objectives," Mohsen Rezaei wrote on the US social media company X.
The broadside came hours after Trump took to his Truth Social platform Friday, announcing that Iran would be required to clear any remaining mines from the Strait of Hormuz — in exchange for a US lifting of its naval blockade on vessels entering and departing Iranian ports.
"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of 'heading home!'" Trump wrote.
The standoff is rooted in a broader regional conflagration that erupted after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran in February. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, compounded by a dramatic closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8 and was subsequently extended indefinitely by Trump. However, with negotiations stalling under Islamabad's mediation, Washington imposed a full naval blockade on Iranian ports beginning April 13 — including those flanking the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting resolution between the two sides remain ongoing, though Saturday's competing signals from both capitals suggest the path to de-escalation remains as treacherous as ever.
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