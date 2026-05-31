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US-China Ties Improving, Says Hegseth
(MENAFN) United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared Saturday that American relations with Beijing have meaningfully improved in the wake of the recent summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while pressing Japan to accelerate its defense build-up amid mounting security pressures across the Indo-Pacific.
Speaking at the high-profile Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth characterized the Trump-Xi meeting as a constructive step toward stabilizing ties between the world's two largest economies. He affirmed that Washington is pursuing a productive relationship with China, while remaining firmly committed to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In the same breath, however, Hegseth cautioned against complacency, warning that China's accelerating military expansion demands that regional allies continue investing robustly in their own defense capabilities to uphold stability and deterrence.
Directing his attention to Japan, Hegseth acknowledged Tokyo's recent strides in ramping up defense spending — but made clear that more remains to be done.
"Japan is moving in the right direction," he said, adding that the country has not yet reached its defense goals.
According to The Japan Times, Hegseth welcomed Japan's increased military investments but stressed that further progress would be necessary as the country works toward its long-term security objectives. The remarks land as Japan pursues its most sweeping military expansion in decades — a generational shift driven by a rapidly evolving regional threat landscape.
Hegseth's address reflects Washington's intensifying push for greater burden-sharing among its Asian allies, as anxiety deepens over China's military modernization and increasingly assertive regional posture. His comments also underscore the Trump administration's dual-track strategy: sustaining dialogue with Beijing while simultaneously tightening security partnerships across Asia — a framework inherited from its predecessor and now carried forward under the current White House.
Speaking at the high-profile Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth characterized the Trump-Xi meeting as a constructive step toward stabilizing ties between the world's two largest economies. He affirmed that Washington is pursuing a productive relationship with China, while remaining firmly committed to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.
In the same breath, however, Hegseth cautioned against complacency, warning that China's accelerating military expansion demands that regional allies continue investing robustly in their own defense capabilities to uphold stability and deterrence.
Directing his attention to Japan, Hegseth acknowledged Tokyo's recent strides in ramping up defense spending — but made clear that more remains to be done.
"Japan is moving in the right direction," he said, adding that the country has not yet reached its defense goals.
According to The Japan Times, Hegseth welcomed Japan's increased military investments but stressed that further progress would be necessary as the country works toward its long-term security objectives. The remarks land as Japan pursues its most sweeping military expansion in decades — a generational shift driven by a rapidly evolving regional threat landscape.
Hegseth's address reflects Washington's intensifying push for greater burden-sharing among its Asian allies, as anxiety deepens over China's military modernization and increasingly assertive regional posture. His comments also underscore the Trump administration's dual-track strategy: sustaining dialogue with Beijing while simultaneously tightening security partnerships across Asia — a framework inherited from its predecessor and now carried forward under the current White House.
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