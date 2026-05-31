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Trump Sends Tougher Iran Peace Proposal Back to Tehran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly sent Iran a revised version of a proposed peace framework that includes stricter conditions, as negotiations continue over a potential agreement aimed at ending the conflict, according to reports.
A media outlet, citing three officials familiar with the matter, said Trump modified parts of the draft agreement before sending it back to Tehran for review. The specific changes were not disclosed.
According to the report, Trump has raised concerns over provisions that could allow the unfreezing of Iranian assets, an issue he has previously criticized in connection with the 2015 nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama.
Officials also said Trump has become increasingly frustrated with what he views as the slow pace of Iran’s response to US proposals, which have been communicated through intermediaries, including Pakistani officials.
One official said the updated draft was intended to increase pressure on Tehran and push it toward accepting a framework that had already been presented for approval to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
However, the report added that communication with Iran’s leadership remains difficult, which could lead to further delays if additional revisions are introduced to the document, described as a memorandum of understanding.
A media outlet, citing three officials familiar with the matter, said Trump modified parts of the draft agreement before sending it back to Tehran for review. The specific changes were not disclosed.
According to the report, Trump has raised concerns over provisions that could allow the unfreezing of Iranian assets, an issue he has previously criticized in connection with the 2015 nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama.
Officials also said Trump has become increasingly frustrated with what he views as the slow pace of Iran’s response to US proposals, which have been communicated through intermediaries, including Pakistani officials.
One official said the updated draft was intended to increase pressure on Tehran and push it toward accepting a framework that had already been presented for approval to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.
However, the report added that communication with Iran’s leadership remains difficult, which could lead to further delays if additional revisions are introduced to the document, described as a memorandum of understanding.
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