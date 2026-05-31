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Hamas Says It Remains in Contact with Mediators Over Second Phase of Gaza Truce
(MENAFN) According to reports, Hamas stated on Saturday that it is continuing communication with mediators regarding the transition to the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire framework, while accusing Israel of obstructing progress toward implementation.
Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, said that discussions with intermediaries are still underway in an effort to develop what he described as workable and acceptable solutions across different aspects of the second phase of the agreement.
The statement comes at a time when negotiations over the next stage of the ceasefire appear to be stalled. The agreement, which reportedly came into force on Oct. 10, 2025, has faced ongoing tensions, with Hamas alleging repeated violations by Israel.
Qassem accused Israel of actively undermining the deal through both military activity and recent political messaging. He stated:
“Israel is turning against the agreement,” he said, referring to Israeli claims about expanding control over large portions of Gaza and plans that Hamas interprets as leading toward population displacement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that Israeli forces currently hold around 60% of Gaza and indicated that this figure could rise to approximately 70%.
Qassem warned that such developments place the credibility of the entire negotiation process at risk and urged mediators to adopt a firmer stance.
He also said Hamas has shown willingness to engage constructively with proposals related to the second phase, but argued that Israel’s actions are preventing any meaningful advancement.
In addition, Qassem criticized Nikolay Mladenov, the executive director of the Peace Council, claiming that his approach is complicating negotiations by merging multiple issues into a single framework. He called on Mladenov to clearly respond to what Hamas considers violations and warned against any role that could be seen as enabling further escalation in Gaza.
Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, said that discussions with intermediaries are still underway in an effort to develop what he described as workable and acceptable solutions across different aspects of the second phase of the agreement.
The statement comes at a time when negotiations over the next stage of the ceasefire appear to be stalled. The agreement, which reportedly came into force on Oct. 10, 2025, has faced ongoing tensions, with Hamas alleging repeated violations by Israel.
Qassem accused Israel of actively undermining the deal through both military activity and recent political messaging. He stated:
“Israel is turning against the agreement,” he said, referring to Israeli claims about expanding control over large portions of Gaza and plans that Hamas interprets as leading toward population displacement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that Israeli forces currently hold around 60% of Gaza and indicated that this figure could rise to approximately 70%.
Qassem warned that such developments place the credibility of the entire negotiation process at risk and urged mediators to adopt a firmer stance.
He also said Hamas has shown willingness to engage constructively with proposals related to the second phase, but argued that Israel’s actions are preventing any meaningful advancement.
In addition, Qassem criticized Nikolay Mladenov, the executive director of the Peace Council, claiming that his approach is complicating negotiations by merging multiple issues into a single framework. He called on Mladenov to clearly respond to what Hamas considers violations and warned against any role that could be seen as enabling further escalation in Gaza.
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