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Trump Criticizes Chicago Mayor, Reaffirms Stance on Iran Nuclear Issue
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump made remarks on Saturday criticizing Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson while also reiterating his position that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.
In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the Chicago mayor as “useless,” and added that “Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The comments came shortly after Mayor Johnson publicly shared details of his meeting with Pope Leo XIV on a US social media platform, describing the encounter and a multi-faith prayer session at the Vatican as a deeply meaningful experience. He wrote that participating in the gathering with members of Chicago’s faith community and the pope was “one of the most awe-inspiring and humbling experiences of my life.”
According to reports, the exchange highlights contrasting public messaging between the two figures, with Johnson focusing on interfaith engagement while Trump issued political criticism alongside his broader warning regarding Iran’s nuclear program.
In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the Chicago mayor as “useless,” and added that “Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The comments came shortly after Mayor Johnson publicly shared details of his meeting with Pope Leo XIV on a US social media platform, describing the encounter and a multi-faith prayer session at the Vatican as a deeply meaningful experience. He wrote that participating in the gathering with members of Chicago’s faith community and the pope was “one of the most awe-inspiring and humbling experiences of my life.”
According to reports, the exchange highlights contrasting public messaging between the two figures, with Johnson focusing on interfaith engagement while Trump issued political criticism alongside his broader warning regarding Iran’s nuclear program.
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