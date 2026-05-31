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Israeli Soldiers’ Testimonies Raise Concerns Over Gaza War Conduct
(MENAFN) Testimonies from Israeli reserve soldiers who took part in military operations in the Gaza Strip have described controversial battlefield practices, including alleged orders to use lethal force against individuals approaching designated zones, according to reports.
The accounts, based on statements from three unnamed soldiers who served in different units between October 2025 and January 2026 before being discharged, were published in a report based on their testimonies. The soldiers said they chose to speak out due to their “anger and sadness at what they witnessed.”
According to their accounts, field directives reportedly instructed troops to kill anyone who "approaches" the "Yellow Line," a boundary referenced in operational orders. They described rules of engagement they viewed as loosely applied during the ceasefire period, which they characterized as a "joke."
The soldiers also claimed that individuals were sometimes targeted without confirming their identities, and described the operational environment as being "like a jungle."
They further alleged that some personnel treated killing as routine behavior, with claims that certain soldiers appeared to derive "pleasure" from killing Palestinians.
The report said these testimonies highlight questions surrounding military conduct and engagement rules during the ceasefire period.
According to reports, the Israeli military previously stated in October that it controlled 53% of Gaza following redeployments to what it referred to as the “yellow line” under the first phase of a US-backed plan aimed at ending the war.
The accounts, based on statements from three unnamed soldiers who served in different units between October 2025 and January 2026 before being discharged, were published in a report based on their testimonies. The soldiers said they chose to speak out due to their “anger and sadness at what they witnessed.”
According to their accounts, field directives reportedly instructed troops to kill anyone who "approaches" the "Yellow Line," a boundary referenced in operational orders. They described rules of engagement they viewed as loosely applied during the ceasefire period, which they characterized as a "joke."
The soldiers also claimed that individuals were sometimes targeted without confirming their identities, and described the operational environment as being "like a jungle."
They further alleged that some personnel treated killing as routine behavior, with claims that certain soldiers appeared to derive "pleasure" from killing Palestinians.
The report said these testimonies highlight questions surrounding military conduct and engagement rules during the ceasefire period.
According to reports, the Israeli military previously stated in October that it controlled 53% of Gaza following redeployments to what it referred to as the “yellow line” under the first phase of a US-backed plan aimed at ending the war.
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