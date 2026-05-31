403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Military Launches Reported Large-Scale Operation in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Israeli army announced on Sunday that it has begun a “large-scale” military offensive in southern Lebanon, specifically in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi areas.
A military spokesperson, Ella Waweya, stated on social media platform X that the operation had already been underway for several days and involved significant ground troop deployments.
She said the objective of the operation is to “destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate militants,” according to her statement.
Waweya also claimed that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and expanded operations north of it, adding that the military activity is spreading into additional areas.
She further stated that Israeli troops are operating near Nabatieh, describing it as a major Hezbollah presence in southern Lebanon, and indicated that operations could be expanded further depending on military needs.
Separately, a senior Lebanese military source told Anadolu that Israeli forces had already moved into villages north of the Litani River and reached areas close to the outskirts of Nabatieh.
Despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 17 and was later extended for 45 days following US-mediated negotiations, Israeli operations in Lebanon have reportedly continued.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, ongoing attacks since March 2 have resulted in more than 3,370 deaths across the country.
A military spokesperson, Ella Waweya, stated on social media platform X that the operation had already been underway for several days and involved significant ground troop deployments.
She said the objective of the operation is to “destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate militants,” according to her statement.
Waweya also claimed that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and expanded operations north of it, adding that the military activity is spreading into additional areas.
She further stated that Israeli troops are operating near Nabatieh, describing it as a major Hezbollah presence in southern Lebanon, and indicated that operations could be expanded further depending on military needs.
Separately, a senior Lebanese military source told Anadolu that Israeli forces had already moved into villages north of the Litani River and reached areas close to the outskirts of Nabatieh.
Despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on April 17 and was later extended for 45 days following US-mediated negotiations, Israeli operations in Lebanon have reportedly continued.
According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, ongoing attacks since March 2 have resulted in more than 3,370 deaths across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment