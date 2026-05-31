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Drone Alert Temporarily Disrupts Operations at Munich Airport
(MENAFN) According to reports, flight operations at Munich Airport in Germany were briefly suspended on Saturday after pilots reported a suspected drone near the airfield.
Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time, when two pilots reported seeing what they believed could be a drone in the vicinity. This prompted an immediate security response and a temporary halt to both arrivals and departures while the situation was investigated.
A police helicopter was deployed, and security teams conducted a search of the surrounding area. Officials later confirmed that no evidence of a drone or any threat was found.
Airport representatives stated that normal operations resumed at 10:05 a.m. after the precautionary closure was lifted. The disruption lasted approximately one hour in total.
According to reports, federal police described the pilots’ observations as “suspicious,” which triggered the initial precautionary shutdown, but no further security risks were identified following the assessment.
Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time, when two pilots reported seeing what they believed could be a drone in the vicinity. This prompted an immediate security response and a temporary halt to both arrivals and departures while the situation was investigated.
A police helicopter was deployed, and security teams conducted a search of the surrounding area. Officials later confirmed that no evidence of a drone or any threat was found.
Airport representatives stated that normal operations resumed at 10:05 a.m. after the precautionary closure was lifted. The disruption lasted approximately one hour in total.
According to reports, federal police described the pilots’ observations as “suspicious,” which triggered the initial precautionary shutdown, but no further security risks were identified following the assessment.
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