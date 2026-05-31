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Lebanon's Leader, PM Huddle Over US-Hosted Talks with Israel
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam convened Saturday to assess the state of US-hosted military negotiations with Israel and chart a course for the next critical round of diplomacy, the Lebanese Presidency announced.
The Lebanese delegation's position heading into upcoming talks was unambiguous, according to the presidency's post on X.
The Lebanese delegation "reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing a ceasefire," the presidency said.
The two leaders also turned their attention to logistical and strategic preparations for the next round of US-mediated negotiations with Israel, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
"The meeting further addressed the security situation in the country and the daily monitoring of the situation of people forcibly displaced from their homes and properties," the presidency said.
The Saturday session follows a significant diplomatic milestone — on Friday, the Pentagon hosted military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon to advance peace negotiations between the two nations. The meeting marked the latest in a series of direct exchanges that began in mid-April, with Beirut and Tel Aviv having already completed three rounds of face-to-face talks.
The diplomatic push is unfolding against a grim backdrop. Israel has continued its military campaign across Lebanon in spite of a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended through early July following the negotiation rounds.
The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli strikes since March 2 have claimed more than 3,350 lives across the country.
The Lebanese delegation's position heading into upcoming talks was unambiguous, according to the presidency's post on X.
The Lebanese delegation "reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing a ceasefire," the presidency said.
The two leaders also turned their attention to logistical and strategic preparations for the next round of US-mediated negotiations with Israel, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
"The meeting further addressed the security situation in the country and the daily monitoring of the situation of people forcibly displaced from their homes and properties," the presidency said.
The Saturday session follows a significant diplomatic milestone — on Friday, the Pentagon hosted military delegations from both Israel and Lebanon to advance peace negotiations between the two nations. The meeting marked the latest in a series of direct exchanges that began in mid-April, with Beirut and Tel Aviv having already completed three rounds of face-to-face talks.
The diplomatic push is unfolding against a grim backdrop. Israel has continued its military campaign across Lebanon in spite of a ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended through early July following the negotiation rounds.
The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli strikes since March 2 have claimed more than 3,350 lives across the country.
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