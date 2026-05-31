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Netanyahu Calls for Security Meeting Over Northern Escalation
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold an urgent security meeting on Saturday with senior defense officials to review developments in northern Israel following an escalation in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
A TV channel reported that the meeting will include Defense Minister Israel Katz, army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and senior commanders responsible for northern operations.
The report said the military was taken by surprise by the intensity of rocket fire and what it described as a shift in Hezbollah’s response strategy following expanded Israeli ground activity in southern Lebanon.
According to the report, dozens of rockets were launched from Lebanon on Saturday, with some reportedly reaching the cities of Safed and Nahariya in northern Israel for the first time since a ceasefire came into effect on April 17.
The situation in the north was described in the report as chaotic, with officials expressing concern over what they characterized as an increasingly difficult-to-control security environment.
Separately, Israeli Army Radio reported that air raid sirens have been activated more than 1,000 times in northern areas since the start of the fragile ceasefire period between Israel and Hezbollah.
In response, Hezbollah said it carried out drone operations targeting Israeli military positions near the Natua settlement and a military site in the Galilee Forest region, according to reports.
A TV channel reported that the meeting will include Defense Minister Israel Katz, army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and senior commanders responsible for northern operations.
The report said the military was taken by surprise by the intensity of rocket fire and what it described as a shift in Hezbollah’s response strategy following expanded Israeli ground activity in southern Lebanon.
According to the report, dozens of rockets were launched from Lebanon on Saturday, with some reportedly reaching the cities of Safed and Nahariya in northern Israel for the first time since a ceasefire came into effect on April 17.
The situation in the north was described in the report as chaotic, with officials expressing concern over what they characterized as an increasingly difficult-to-control security environment.
Separately, Israeli Army Radio reported that air raid sirens have been activated more than 1,000 times in northern areas since the start of the fragile ceasefire period between Israel and Hezbollah.
In response, Hezbollah said it carried out drone operations targeting Israeli military positions near the Natua settlement and a military site in the Galilee Forest region, according to reports.
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