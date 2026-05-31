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Israeli Army Reportedly Expands Operations in Lebanon Near Litani River
(MENAFN) The Israeli military is reportedly seeking to widen its ground operations further into Lebanon, with Hebrew media outlets saying forces have built bridges over the Litani River and are expanding operational routes, according to reports.
An Israel’s public broadcaster said the military aims to extend activity deeper into Lebanese territory while establishing additional access routes to improve troop movement in the region.
The report added that an earlier attempt to cross the Litani River two months ago was reportedly abandoned after troops encountered resistance and ambushes.
The Litani River is Lebanon’s longest river and serves as a key geographic marker in the country’s south.
The claims came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had already crossed the river and reached what he described as “positions of control.”
Separately, a Lebanese military source told reports that Israeli troops had advanced into areas north of the Litani River, including the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shaqif Arnoun, moving toward the outskirts of Nabatieh.
According to reports, the developments reflect continued escalation along the southern Lebanon front, amid ongoing cross-border tensions.
An Israel’s public broadcaster said the military aims to extend activity deeper into Lebanese territory while establishing additional access routes to improve troop movement in the region.
The report added that an earlier attempt to cross the Litani River two months ago was reportedly abandoned after troops encountered resistance and ambushes.
The Litani River is Lebanon’s longest river and serves as a key geographic marker in the country’s south.
The claims came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had already crossed the river and reached what he described as “positions of control.”
Separately, a Lebanese military source told reports that Israeli troops had advanced into areas north of the Litani River, including the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shaqif Arnoun, moving toward the outskirts of Nabatieh.
According to reports, the developments reflect continued escalation along the southern Lebanon front, amid ongoing cross-border tensions.
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