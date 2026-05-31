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Qatar Calls for Diplomacy as Regional Tensions Persist
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani underscored the importance of pursuing “political and diplomatic solutions” to help maintain stability across the region during a discussion with US President Donald Trump.
According to reports, the two leaders spoke by phone and exchanged views on recent political and security developments in the Middle East as international and regional actors continue efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting stability.
During the conversation, the Qatari emir highlighted the value of “dialogue among all parties” as a means of enhancing “regional security and stability” while avoiding further escalation across the region.
Trump, in turn, expressed appreciation for Qatar’s involvement in supporting mediation initiatives led by Pakistan and for helping maintain channels of communication among the parties concerned, according to reports.
The US president also commended Qatar’s efforts to “bridge differences” and contribute to initiatives designed to reduce tensions in the region.
Beyond regional issues, the leaders reviewed the partnership between Doha and Washington and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in various fields in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries.
Regional tensions have remained high since military strikes targeting Iran were launched by the United States and Israel in February.
Iran later responded with attacks directed at Israel and US-aligned countries in the Gulf, while also shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, but subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a permanent settlement. Trump later announced an indefinite extension of the truce.
Since then, the parties have continued exchanging proposals and responses as part of ongoing efforts to restart direct negotiations and reach an end to the conflict.
According to reports, the two leaders spoke by phone and exchanged views on recent political and security developments in the Middle East as international and regional actors continue efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting stability.
During the conversation, the Qatari emir highlighted the value of “dialogue among all parties” as a means of enhancing “regional security and stability” while avoiding further escalation across the region.
Trump, in turn, expressed appreciation for Qatar’s involvement in supporting mediation initiatives led by Pakistan and for helping maintain channels of communication among the parties concerned, according to reports.
The US president also commended Qatar’s efforts to “bridge differences” and contribute to initiatives designed to reduce tensions in the region.
Beyond regional issues, the leaders reviewed the partnership between Doha and Washington and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in various fields in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries.
Regional tensions have remained high since military strikes targeting Iran were launched by the United States and Israel in February.
Iran later responded with attacks directed at Israel and US-aligned countries in the Gulf, while also shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, but subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad did not result in a permanent settlement. Trump later announced an indefinite extension of the truce.
Since then, the parties have continued exchanging proposals and responses as part of ongoing efforts to restart direct negotiations and reach an end to the conflict.
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