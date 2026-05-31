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Military Deployment Strains Operations at Israel’s Main Airport
(MENAFN) The continued presence of US military aircraft at Israel’s primary international airport has resulted in financial losses estimated at 700 million shekels ($248 million) over the last two months, according to Israeli officials, who cautioned that the damage could reach several billion shekels if current conditions remain unchanged.
According to reports, the head of Israel’s Airports Authority said Ben Gurion Airport is functioning at only about one-third of its normal capacity because large numbers of US military refueling planes are occupying airport facilities.
“We are only utilizing one-third of the airport’s operational capacity,” Kedmi said, noting that roughly 70% of airport activity has been curtailed due to the space and resources being used for American military operations.
“We are at the limit of our capabilities,” he said, warning that more flight cancellations are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The official further warned that the financial impact could rise into the billions should the situation continue for an extended period.
He also explained that airport authorities had originally projected passenger traffic to reach 18 million this year. However, revised forecasts now indicate the total may not surpass 15 million travelers.
In addition, foreign airlines are not expected to resume services anytime soon, while as many as 3 million passengers could experience disruptions caused by cancellations and operational limitations.
Dozens of US aerial refueling aircraft remain stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s largest international aviation hub located near Tel Aviv.
Earlier reports also cited concerns from Israel’s civil aviation leadership, which argued that the extensive military presence was severely disrupting civilian air travel, delaying the return of international carriers and contributing to higher ticket costs.
The aviation authority chief was also quoted as describing the airport’s condition to Transportation Minister Miri Regev, saying Ben Gurion had “turned into a military airfield with limited civilian activity,” and warning that the ongoing situation was negatively affecting domestic airlines.
According to reports, the head of Israel’s Airports Authority said Ben Gurion Airport is functioning at only about one-third of its normal capacity because large numbers of US military refueling planes are occupying airport facilities.
“We are only utilizing one-third of the airport’s operational capacity,” Kedmi said, noting that roughly 70% of airport activity has been curtailed due to the space and resources being used for American military operations.
“We are at the limit of our capabilities,” he said, warning that more flight cancellations are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The official further warned that the financial impact could rise into the billions should the situation continue for an extended period.
He also explained that airport authorities had originally projected passenger traffic to reach 18 million this year. However, revised forecasts now indicate the total may not surpass 15 million travelers.
In addition, foreign airlines are not expected to resume services anytime soon, while as many as 3 million passengers could experience disruptions caused by cancellations and operational limitations.
Dozens of US aerial refueling aircraft remain stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s largest international aviation hub located near Tel Aviv.
Earlier reports also cited concerns from Israel’s civil aviation leadership, which argued that the extensive military presence was severely disrupting civilian air travel, delaying the return of international carriers and contributing to higher ticket costs.
The aviation authority chief was also quoted as describing the airport’s condition to Transportation Minister Miri Regev, saying Ben Gurion had “turned into a military airfield with limited civilian activity,” and warning that the ongoing situation was negatively affecting domestic airlines.
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