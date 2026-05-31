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Two Palestinians Killed as Strikes and Gunfire Continue Across Gaza
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians lost their lives and nine others were wounded in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip early Friday, according to medical and local sources, as ceasefire violations continued despite the truce that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
According to reports, one Palestinian was killed and two others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.
In a separate attack, another Palestinian was killed and several civilians were wounded after a strike hit a gathering in the Al-Shawa Square area east of Gaza City.
Earlier in the day, medical sources reported that a Palestinian woman sustained critical injuries after being shot near the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Another Palestinian was reportedly wounded by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza bridge in the central Gaza Strip.
Local reports indicated that Israeli military vehicles moved toward the area around the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din Street before opening fire in the direction of Palestinians nearby.
In another incident, Israeli forces shelled the yard of a home in the Block 9 area of the Bureij refugee camp. No casualties were immediately reported following the attack.
Earlier on Friday, seven Palestinians suffered injuries ranging from moderate to severe during an airstrike in Gaza City.
Witnesses said an Israeli helicopter targeted commercial storage facilities beneath the Haraz building near Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City, resulting in the reported injuries.
According to reports, one Palestinian was killed and two others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.
In a separate attack, another Palestinian was killed and several civilians were wounded after a strike hit a gathering in the Al-Shawa Square area east of Gaza City.
Earlier in the day, medical sources reported that a Palestinian woman sustained critical injuries after being shot near the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Another Palestinian was reportedly wounded by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of the Wadi Gaza bridge in the central Gaza Strip.
Local reports indicated that Israeli military vehicles moved toward the area around the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din Street before opening fire in the direction of Palestinians nearby.
In another incident, Israeli forces shelled the yard of a home in the Block 9 area of the Bureij refugee camp. No casualties were immediately reported following the attack.
Earlier on Friday, seven Palestinians suffered injuries ranging from moderate to severe during an airstrike in Gaza City.
Witnesses said an Israeli helicopter targeted commercial storage facilities beneath the Haraz building near Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City, resulting in the reported injuries.
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