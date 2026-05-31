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Israeli Army Reports Death of Senior Hamas Figure in Gaza Operation
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Friday that a senior Hamas commander was killed during an operation carried out in Gaza earlier this week.
According to the military, Imad Hassan Hussein Aslim served as deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade and also headed the Zeitoun Battalion within the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.
Israeli authorities further alleged that Aslim was involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.
The military said the operation that killed Aslim also targeted another Hamas commander, though no additional details or identification were provided.
There was no immediate response from Hamas or the Qassam Brigades regarding the Israeli statement.
Earlier this week, Hamas announced that Mohammed Awda, a senior commander in the Qassam Brigades, had been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City. The attack also resulted in the deaths of his wife and two children.
The announcement comes amid continued reports of ceasefire violations following the truce that took effect in October of last year.
According to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 injured since the ceasefire began as a result of reported violations.
The ceasefire followed two years of conflict in Gaza. Palestinian authorities report that the war has claimed the lives of more than 72,000 Palestinians and left over 172,000 others wounded, while causing extensive damage throughout the territory.
According to the military, Imad Hassan Hussein Aslim served as deputy commander of the Gaza City Brigade and also headed the Zeitoun Battalion within the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.
Israeli authorities further alleged that Aslim was involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.
The military said the operation that killed Aslim also targeted another Hamas commander, though no additional details or identification were provided.
There was no immediate response from Hamas or the Qassam Brigades regarding the Israeli statement.
Earlier this week, Hamas announced that Mohammed Awda, a senior commander in the Qassam Brigades, had been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City. The attack also resulted in the deaths of his wife and two children.
The announcement comes amid continued reports of ceasefire violations following the truce that took effect in October of last year.
According to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 injured since the ceasefire began as a result of reported violations.
The ceasefire followed two years of conflict in Gaza. Palestinian authorities report that the war has claimed the lives of more than 72,000 Palestinians and left over 172,000 others wounded, while causing extensive damage throughout the territory.
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