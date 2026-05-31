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Palestine Backs UN Decision to List Israel on Sexual Violence Blacklist
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority has welcomed the inclusion of Israel on a United Nations list concerning sexual violence in conflict, describing the decision as “realistic and objective,” according to reports.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that placing Israel on the UN “List of Shame” for perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones represented, in its words, a “scientific and logical outcome.”
The ministry also expressed support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, amid what it described as attempts by Israel to influence the findings of the UN report that led to the designation.
It further alleged that Israeli “official and unofficial institutions” have engaged in torture and sexual violence against Palestinians, particularly in detention facilities in the occupied Palestinian territory.
According to the statement, Israel has used sexual violence as part of what it described as wartime conduct, calling it a war crime and a crime against humanity.
The ministry added that it views such actions as part of a broader and “systematic and widespread policy” aimed at intimidating Palestinians and contributing to forced displacement, according to reports.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that placing Israel on the UN “List of Shame” for perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict zones represented, in its words, a “scientific and logical outcome.”
The ministry also expressed support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, amid what it described as attempts by Israel to influence the findings of the UN report that led to the designation.
It further alleged that Israeli “official and unofficial institutions” have engaged in torture and sexual violence against Palestinians, particularly in detention facilities in the occupied Palestinian territory.
According to the statement, Israel has used sexual violence as part of what it described as wartime conduct, calling it a war crime and a crime against humanity.
The ministry added that it views such actions as part of a broader and “systematic and widespread policy” aimed at intimidating Palestinians and contributing to forced displacement, according to reports.
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