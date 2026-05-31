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Israeli Military Investigates Firing on Civilian Plane Over West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has confirmed that its forces mistakenly opened fire on a civilian aircraft flying over the occupied West Bank after incorrectly identifying it as a drone, according to reports released on Friday.
The incident took place Thursday evening while the aircraft was approaching Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.
According to reports, an internal investigation was launched after soldiers stationed near the Beit El settlement in the central West Bank fired at the aircraft.
Authorities said the confusion began when residents reported seeing what they believed were unidentified drones in the area. Military units were subsequently deployed to investigate, and one force reportedly misidentified the aircraft as an unmanned aerial vehicle before opening fire.
Reports indicated that altered flight routes into Ben Gurion Airport had redirected incoming planes eastward, causing aircraft to pass at lower-than-usual altitudes over the Beit El area. This change may have contributed to the misidentification.
The military is also reviewing whether a police-operated drone flying nearby at the same time may have played a role in triggering reports of suspicious aerial activity.
According to available information, no damage was reported to the aircraft and no injuries resulted from the incident. Military officials did not disclose the type of weapon or fire used against the plane.
The episode comes amid heightened concern within Israel regarding drone threats, particularly those launched by the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously described drones as a significant security challenge because they can be difficult to detect and intercept.
In recent weeks, Israeli officials have acknowledged ongoing difficulties in countering explosive-carrying drones launched by Hezbollah toward military sites in southern Lebanon and communities in northern Israel.
The incident took place Thursday evening while the aircraft was approaching Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.
According to reports, an internal investigation was launched after soldiers stationed near the Beit El settlement in the central West Bank fired at the aircraft.
Authorities said the confusion began when residents reported seeing what they believed were unidentified drones in the area. Military units were subsequently deployed to investigate, and one force reportedly misidentified the aircraft as an unmanned aerial vehicle before opening fire.
Reports indicated that altered flight routes into Ben Gurion Airport had redirected incoming planes eastward, causing aircraft to pass at lower-than-usual altitudes over the Beit El area. This change may have contributed to the misidentification.
The military is also reviewing whether a police-operated drone flying nearby at the same time may have played a role in triggering reports of suspicious aerial activity.
According to available information, no damage was reported to the aircraft and no injuries resulted from the incident. Military officials did not disclose the type of weapon or fire used against the plane.
The episode comes amid heightened concern within Israel regarding drone threats, particularly those launched by the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously described drones as a significant security challenge because they can be difficult to detect and intercept.
In recent weeks, Israeli officials have acknowledged ongoing difficulties in countering explosive-carrying drones launched by Hezbollah toward military sites in southern Lebanon and communities in northern Israel.
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