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UNICEF Warns Expanded Israeli Control Could Deepen Gaza’s Child Welfare Crisis
(MENAFN) The United Nations children's agency warned Friday that any further expansion of Israeli control in Gaza could significantly worsen humanitarian conditions and place additional pressure on already overstretched services for children.
Speaking in Geneva, UNICEF communications specialist Salim Oweis addressed reports concerning Israeli plans to bring 70% of Gaza under Israeli control, cautioning that such a move would have serious consequences for children across the territory.
“If this happens, more children will suffer,” Oweis told reporters.
He explained that much of Gaza’s population is already confined to a shrinking area, with families concentrated in approximately 40% of the territory.
“Cramming people in a very small portion of space is causing more problems,” he said.
According to Oweis, overcrowding is contributing to the spread of disease, placing greater strain on essential services, and making it increasingly difficult for families to provide for their children’s basic needs.
He also warned that additional territorial restrictions could further hinder humanitarian operations.
“More of the land being taken means that we will lose access to some of the service points,” Oweis said, noting that aid organizations may face greater obstacles in reaching communities located in difficult-to-access areas.
The warning comes as UNICEF reports a continued deterioration in children's health conditions throughout Gaza. Oweis pointed to rising cases of respiratory illnesses, acute watery diarrhea, and various skin diseases linked to worsening sanitation conditions and limited access to clean water.
“The effects of this are now widely apparent,” he said.
He added that skin-related illnesses are being reported by more than half of households, while infestations involving fleas, lice, and scabies have become increasingly common.
Oweis further stated that "increasing numbers of children are requiring hospitalization" despite the fact that Gaza currently lacks a fully functioning hospital capable of meeting the growing demand for care.
UNICEF also expressed concern over the continued deterioration of water infrastructure, restrictions affecting repair efforts, and the accumulation of waste, warning that these factors are intensifying the humanitarian situation. The agency called for unrestricted access for aid operations and respect for international humanitarian law.
Speaking in Geneva, UNICEF communications specialist Salim Oweis addressed reports concerning Israeli plans to bring 70% of Gaza under Israeli control, cautioning that such a move would have serious consequences for children across the territory.
“If this happens, more children will suffer,” Oweis told reporters.
He explained that much of Gaza’s population is already confined to a shrinking area, with families concentrated in approximately 40% of the territory.
“Cramming people in a very small portion of space is causing more problems,” he said.
According to Oweis, overcrowding is contributing to the spread of disease, placing greater strain on essential services, and making it increasingly difficult for families to provide for their children’s basic needs.
He also warned that additional territorial restrictions could further hinder humanitarian operations.
“More of the land being taken means that we will lose access to some of the service points,” Oweis said, noting that aid organizations may face greater obstacles in reaching communities located in difficult-to-access areas.
The warning comes as UNICEF reports a continued deterioration in children's health conditions throughout Gaza. Oweis pointed to rising cases of respiratory illnesses, acute watery diarrhea, and various skin diseases linked to worsening sanitation conditions and limited access to clean water.
“The effects of this are now widely apparent,” he said.
He added that skin-related illnesses are being reported by more than half of households, while infestations involving fleas, lice, and scabies have become increasingly common.
Oweis further stated that "increasing numbers of children are requiring hospitalization" despite the fact that Gaza currently lacks a fully functioning hospital capable of meeting the growing demand for care.
UNICEF also expressed concern over the continued deterioration of water infrastructure, restrictions affecting repair efforts, and the accumulation of waste, warning that these factors are intensifying the humanitarian situation. The agency called for unrestricted access for aid operations and respect for international humanitarian law.
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